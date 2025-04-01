ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Hikes Diesel Price By Rs 2 Per Litre

The state government claimed despite the hike the sale price of diesel in Karnataka will continue to be lower compared to the neighbouring states.

Karnataka Government Hikes Diesel Price By Rs 2 Per Litre
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 8:49 PM IST

Bengaluru: Even as the people of the state are yet to come to terms with the hikes in prices of milk and electricity, the Karnataka Government on Tuesday shocked them by hiking the sales tax on diesel by 2.7 per cent. This translates into an increase of Rs 2 on each litre of diesel taking the sale price of diesel to Rs 91.02 per litre from today.

The Government is expected to earn about Rs 500 crore from this hike, an official said. The Government defended the hike claiming that the sale price of diesel in Karnataka will continue to be lower compared to the neighbouring states.

This is the second time the Karnataka government is hiking the sales tax on diesel in less than a year. In June last year, it had increased tax by 4.1 percentage points from 14.34% to 18.44%. Now with the current hike, the sales tax has gone up to 21.7%.

The decision to hike sales tax on diesel is expected to face stiff resistance from the general public as it comes on a day when milk prices were hiked by Rs 4 per litre and electricity charges by 36 paise per unit besides increasing the fixed charges by Rs 25 per kilowatt. When Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented a budget for 2025-26 last month without imposing any new tax or altering existing ones, Opposition Leader R Ashoka cautioned the people to be ready for the series of price hikes once the budget session gets over. His words seem to be coming true.

