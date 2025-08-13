Ease Of Doing Business: Karnataka Government Exempts Conversion Of Agriculture Land Up To 2 Acres For MSMEs

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: In order to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the Karnataka Government has now exempted agricultural lands from change of land use (conversion to non-agriculture purposes) up to two acres if the land is used for establishing MSMEs.

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed the Karnataka Land Reforms and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill that seeks to do away with the clause that mandated conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural purposes for establishing industries. "This amendment is brought with dual purposes; to ensure ease of doing business for MSMEs and to get rid of the menace of middlemen," said Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, who piloted the bill.

The moment the land is purchased for setting up MSMEs, the change of land use will get auto-converted for non-agricultural purposes, the minister said. With this, MSMEs can heave a sigh of relief as getting the land use changed was a herculean task so far, with middlemen harassing investors.

The bill also seeks to extend a similar exemption for renewable energy projects- solar and wind power generation plants. "It has been the demand of the renewable energy sector for a long time. A demand to this effect was made even during the investors' meeting held early this year," the Minister said.

The bill also empowers Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to approve the purchase of up to 4 hectares of agricultural land by private persons and firms to set up industries. Currently, the Chief Secretary has this power. “Till now, DCs were empowered to approve the purchase of agricultural land only up to half an acre. This was causing unnecessary delay in approving the purchase of lands by private players to set up industries,” Byregowda said.

