Karnataka Government's Decision To Setup MLA Headed Panel To Oversee Schools Sparks Controversy

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government's recent order to set up taluk-level Education Reform Committees chaired by MLAs to improve the enrolment and quality of education in government schools has sparked a controversy with educationists and other stakeholders raising objections claiming the move was unconstitutional and it violates the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The Karnataka Government on January 13 issued an order directing all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) to take immediate steps to form taluk-level Education Reforms Committees led by MLAs.

The Government claimed that in the existing set up the review of the progress of the primary and secondary education department and implementation of programmes are not happening effectively. Hence taluk-level committees are being set up.

Once formed, these committees will be tasked with monitoring enrolments of students, their attendance besides taking steps to improve the quality of education in their respective taluks. Besides, the committees will have to take necessary steps to bring down the dropout rate in government schools to almost zero and enhance community participation in school development.

However, critics argue that these committees will undermine the democratic functioning of already existing School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) as mandated by Sections 9,21 & 22 of the RTE Act.