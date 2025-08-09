Karnataka Government Asks Law Department To Look Into Voters List Manipulations

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the state Law Department has been looking into the vote-theft allegations and further legal action will be taken based on its recommendations.

The CM's statement comes in the wake of Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urging the Karnataka's Congress Government to conduct an enquiry into the voters' list manipulations.

"Rahul Gandhi has urged the State Government to investigate the inclusion of bogus voters in Karnataka. We will look into it before the upcoming Bengaluru civic body elections. Instruction will be issued to the Advocate General to submit its recommendations at the earliest," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Reacting to BJP's question that why was Congress silent on the issue for over a year, Siddaramaiah said it was BJP which did all the wrong things. "As per our internal survey, we were supposed to win 16 seats but won only nine. Now Rahul Gandhi has placed the facts with documents. Whatever documents Rahul Gandhi referred to are with the Election Commission. How is it possible for 80 people to live in a small room," he asked.

When asked if he is seeking the intervention of the judiciary in the matter, the CM said the Congress has been talking about the irregularities in EVMs and voter lists. The documents Rahul Gandhi has exhibited before the media are all original, he said.

After Rahul Gandhi's expose on the alleged fake electoral rolls in Mahadevapura Assembly segment falling under the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat, the Congress has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Friday seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

Rahul had alleged that 1,00,250 fake voters were added in Mahadevapura Assembly segment alone and the BJP won the seat with the help of the fake votes. It is learnt that the CEO has already started an inquiry into the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi by asking Booth level officers (BLOs) to visit the houses of voters whom the senior Congress leader had described as fake and non-existing.



