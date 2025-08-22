ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Girl, 9, Skips School In Protest Against Lack Of Playground Compound; Writes To PM Modi, CM Siddaramaiah

Tumakuru: A fourth-grade girl student in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka has stopped attending school for the past two weeks. She says it’s her way to protest and demand that a protective compound be built around the Government Higher Primary School in Beladhara so that she and other children can play without disruption and fear.

Simra Sanober (9) has sent letters to both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention and stating that she would not return to school until the playground compound is constructed.

“Since there is no compound for our school playground, people park their cars in the premises, which makes me afraid to go to the playground. Please build a compound. I will not go to school until it is built,” she wrote in her letters.