Karnataka Girl, 9, Skips School In Protest Against Lack Of Playground Compound; Writes To PM Modi, CM Siddaramaiah

Tumakuru: A fourth-grade girl student in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka has stopped attending school for the past two weeks. She says it’s her way to protest and demand that a protective compound be built around the Government Higher Primary School in Beladhara so that she and other children can play without disruption and fear.
Simra Sanober (9) has sent letters to both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention and stating that she would not return to school until the playground compound is constructed.
“Since there is no compound for our school playground, people park their cars in the premises, which makes me afraid to go to the playground. Please build a compound. I will not go to school until it is built,” she wrote in her letters.
The concern raised by the girl gained the spotlight after District Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa visited the Beladhara school during an inspection and learnt that the girl had been absent for more than 15 days despite being among the toppers.
Simra's parents and teachers said the problem emerged after the girl and other students were troubled by the repeated disturbance from a wedding hall adjacent to the school.
“Visitors to the hall frequently enter the school grounds, park vehicles, and litter the premises. Students have also complained about noise during classes and examinations,” said a teacher.
Judge Noorunnisa also visited Simra at her home and assured support. “Her demand is genuine. But I advised her to continue her studies while raising her voice,” the judge said. She also directed the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer to take appropriate action and sent a report to the State Legal Services Authority.
