Karnataka Gets 450 More Medical Seats; NRI Quota Introduced in Government Colleges
Each of the government colleges in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Raichur and Vijayanagar will receive 50 additional seats.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 10:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka has secured 450 additional medical seats for the academic year 2025–26, fulfilling a long-pending demand of students and parents. Announcing the development, Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash R. Patil said this includes the state’s first-ever 15% Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota in government medical colleges.
Out of the 450 new seats, 400 have been sanctioned to eight government-run medical colleges, while 50 have been allotted to the medical college managed by Mooru Savita Mutt in Hubballi. Each of the government colleges in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Raichur and Vijayanagar will receive 50 additional seats.
Dr. Patil explained that 15% of these newly sanctioned government seats will be reserved for NRI students at a fixed fee of ₹25 lakh per seat. “This will help government medical colleges become financially more self-reliant rather than depending heavily on state grants,” he said at a press conference in Vikas Soudha.
Karnataka’s Total Seats Now at 9,663
Before this approval, Karnataka had 9,263 medical seats. With the addition, the state now offers 9,663 seats in total.
Dr. Patil said the state’s proposal followed an earlier announcement by National Medical Commission (NMC) chairman Abhijit Chandrakant Seth, who confirmed that 8,000 new medical seats would be created across India. “The number of students aspiring for medical education is rising every year. Many meritorious students cannot afford private college fees. Hence, we appealed for more government seats, and I’m glad our request has been approved,” the minister said.
Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkaballapur Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru, Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences.
Skill Summit, Job Fair, and Nursing Summit Announced
Alongside the medical education updates, Dr. Patil announced that Karnataka will host a Skill Summit on November 4–6, modelled on the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
He also said a job fair will be held in Mysuru soon after the Dasara festivities, with registrations opening shortly. A nursing summit is scheduled for October, followed by an international roadshow to promote the job fair.
The press meet was attended by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) chairperson Shivakanthamma Naik, principal secretaries Manoj Kumar Meena and Mohammad Mohsin, and KSDC managing director N.M. Nagaraj.
Also Read
Greater Bengaluru Authority Sets Roadmap For Urban Development, Infrastructure, And Elections
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls For Peace, Unity And Constitutional Values At International Milad-un-Nabi Conference