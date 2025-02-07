ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Gang Impersonates Woman Died 20 Years Ago, Transfers Land In Her Name

Kamalabayi Asagaokar's unregistered land was fraudulently transferred to Sagar Jadhav after manipulating records to falsely portray Asagaokar as alive.

Karnataka: Gang Impersonates Woman Died 20 Years Ago, Transfers Land In Her Name
The arrested members of the gang (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

Belagavi: Belagavi Rural Police on Thursday arrested four suspects in a case involving the fraudulent impersonation of a woman who had died 20 years ago, leading to the embezzlement of land worth crores of rupees.

DCP Rohan Jagadish stated, "Kamalabayi Asagaokar from Bachi village in Belagavi taluk owned 8.30 acres of land. This land had not been registered in anyone's name for the past 20 years. Knowing there were no heirs to the land, the accused manipulated the records to make it appear as though Kamalabayi Asagaokar were still alive and subsequently transferred the land to Sagar Jadhav."

"When the Asagaonkar family discovered that their land had been transferred to someone else's name, they were deeply shocked. They immediately rushed to the Belagavi rural police station to file a complaint. Shanta Narvekar and Rashid Tahsildar from Kadoli, as well as Suresh from Mutyanatti in Belagavi were arrested by the police. Sagar Jadhav, who facilitated the land transfer, has also been apprehended," stated the DCP.

Landowner died in 2001

Kamalabayi Asagaokar, who was the owner of 8.30 acres of land, died on July 22, 2001. She had 12 children. She had written a will that all this property should go to her son Vijay Asagaokar. Unfortunately, within two years of Kamalabayi's death, her son Vijay also passed away. However, the property in the mother's name was not transferred to the son.

After the death of her mother-in-law Kamalabayi and her husband Vijay, Vinuta, who is Vijay’s wife, was living in Mumbai. A few days ago, Vinuta received information that the land registered in her mother-in-law's name had been transferred to someone else, according to a police official. She was shocked when she checked the documents right away.

Later, Vinuta filed a complaint regarding the matter. The deceased Kamalabayi was impersonated, and the accused, Shanta Narvekar from Kadoli village, was portrayed as Kamalabayi. The accused had transferred Kamalabayi's land using a fake Aadhaar card and a forged signature," said DCP Rohan Jagadish.

"We have already arrested 4 accused in this case. We will conduct further investigation and submit a charge sheet to the court," he informed.

The police have expressed suspicion that the real estate mafia may be behind this network. The price of land has risen, and now such fraud networks are active. Therefore, the police have advised the public to be careful. They have also said that they will arrest and interrogate further who else is involved in this.

Read More:

  1. Nurse Suspended For Using Fevikwik Instead Of Suturing Wound In Karnataka
  2. Bengaluru: Former Professional Boxer Arrested for Over 150 House Burglaries

Belagavi: Belagavi Rural Police on Thursday arrested four suspects in a case involving the fraudulent impersonation of a woman who had died 20 years ago, leading to the embezzlement of land worth crores of rupees.

DCP Rohan Jagadish stated, "Kamalabayi Asagaokar from Bachi village in Belagavi taluk owned 8.30 acres of land. This land had not been registered in anyone's name for the past 20 years. Knowing there were no heirs to the land, the accused manipulated the records to make it appear as though Kamalabayi Asagaokar were still alive and subsequently transferred the land to Sagar Jadhav."

"When the Asagaonkar family discovered that their land had been transferred to someone else's name, they were deeply shocked. They immediately rushed to the Belagavi rural police station to file a complaint. Shanta Narvekar and Rashid Tahsildar from Kadoli, as well as Suresh from Mutyanatti in Belagavi were arrested by the police. Sagar Jadhav, who facilitated the land transfer, has also been apprehended," stated the DCP.

Landowner died in 2001

Kamalabayi Asagaokar, who was the owner of 8.30 acres of land, died on July 22, 2001. She had 12 children. She had written a will that all this property should go to her son Vijay Asagaokar. Unfortunately, within two years of Kamalabayi's death, her son Vijay also passed away. However, the property in the mother's name was not transferred to the son.

After the death of her mother-in-law Kamalabayi and her husband Vijay, Vinuta, who is Vijay’s wife, was living in Mumbai. A few days ago, Vinuta received information that the land registered in her mother-in-law's name had been transferred to someone else, according to a police official. She was shocked when she checked the documents right away.

Later, Vinuta filed a complaint regarding the matter. The deceased Kamalabayi was impersonated, and the accused, Shanta Narvekar from Kadoli village, was portrayed as Kamalabayi. The accused had transferred Kamalabayi's land using a fake Aadhaar card and a forged signature," said DCP Rohan Jagadish.

"We have already arrested 4 accused in this case. We will conduct further investigation and submit a charge sheet to the court," he informed.

The police have expressed suspicion that the real estate mafia may be behind this network. The price of land has risen, and now such fraud networks are active. Therefore, the police have advised the public to be careful. They have also said that they will arrest and interrogate further who else is involved in this.

Read More:

  1. Nurse Suspended For Using Fevikwik Instead Of Suturing Wound In Karnataka
  2. Bengaluru: Former Professional Boxer Arrested for Over 150 House Burglaries

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BELAGAVI WOMAN IMPERSONATIONBELAGAVI LAND FRAUDKARNATAKA LAND FRAUD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.