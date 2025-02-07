Karnataka: Gang Impersonates Woman Died 20 Years Ago, Transfers Land In Her Name

Belagavi: Belagavi Rural Police on Thursday arrested four suspects in a case involving the fraudulent impersonation of a woman who had died 20 years ago, leading to the embezzlement of land worth crores of rupees.

DCP Rohan Jagadish stated, "Kamalabayi Asagaokar from Bachi village in Belagavi taluk owned 8.30 acres of land. This land had not been registered in anyone's name for the past 20 years. Knowing there were no heirs to the land, the accused manipulated the records to make it appear as though Kamalabayi Asagaokar were still alive and subsequently transferred the land to Sagar Jadhav."

"When the Asagaonkar family discovered that their land had been transferred to someone else's name, they were deeply shocked. They immediately rushed to the Belagavi rural police station to file a complaint. Shanta Narvekar and Rashid Tahsildar from Kadoli, as well as Suresh from Mutyanatti in Belagavi were arrested by the police. Sagar Jadhav, who facilitated the land transfer, has also been apprehended," stated the DCP.

Landowner died in 2001

Kamalabayi Asagaokar, who was the owner of 8.30 acres of land, died on July 22, 2001. She had 12 children. She had written a will that all this property should go to her son Vijay Asagaokar. Unfortunately, within two years of Kamalabayi's death, her son Vijay also passed away. However, the property in the mother's name was not transferred to the son.

After the death of her mother-in-law Kamalabayi and her husband Vijay, Vinuta, who is Vijay’s wife, was living in Mumbai. A few days ago, Vinuta received information that the land registered in her mother-in-law's name had been transferred to someone else, according to a police official. She was shocked when she checked the documents right away.

Later, Vinuta filed a complaint regarding the matter. The deceased Kamalabayi was impersonated, and the accused, Shanta Narvekar from Kadoli village, was portrayed as Kamalabayi. The accused had transferred Kamalabayi's land using a fake Aadhaar card and a forged signature," said DCP Rohan Jagadish.

"We have already arrested 4 accused in this case. We will conduct further investigation and submit a charge sheet to the court," he informed.

The police have expressed suspicion that the real estate mafia may be behind this network. The price of land has risen, and now such fraud networks are active. Therefore, the police have advised the public to be careful. They have also said that they will arrest and interrogate further who else is involved in this.