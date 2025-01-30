Now, Free Bus Pass For Rural Journalists Even Without Accreditation: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday his government has introduced a free bus pass facility for rural journalists who do not possess media accreditation certificates.

Through this initiative, he said, the government has fulfilled its budget announcement by effectively implementing the scheme, demonstrating its commitment to “walking the talk”. Taking to X, the CM said, applications for the free bus pass are invited online.

“Journalists who are permanently employed in electronic or print media listed under the Department of Information and Public Relations and have at least four years of experience are eligible to apply. Applicants must provide one of the following documents as proof of their service tenure: appointment order, salary slip, or bank statement,” wrote Siddaramaiah on his official X page.

According to him, eligible journalists can travel for free on Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses within their district limits under this scheme. They must also submit a residence certificate issued by the Tehsildar.

Bus passes will be issued based on appointment letters and recommendations provided by editors of daily newspapers and satellite news channels, he added. He said eligible journalists can visit their nearest Grama One, Karnataka One, or Bangalore One centers to apply online through the Seva Sindhu portal.

“They must upload the required documents and submit a printed copy of the online application along with the uploaded documents to their district's Public Relations Officer (PRO) office for self-verification,” added the CM.