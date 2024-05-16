ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Four Boys Drown While Swimming in Hassan Lake

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Rescue operations underway after four boys drown while swimming in lake(ETV Bharat Picture)

As it was a holiday at school, five boys had gone to swim in a lake on Thursday. Four of them slipped into deep water and drowned while one was saved.

Hassan: Four boys, aged between 11 and 13, drowned while swimming in a lake in Karnataka's Hassan district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Jeevan (13), Vishwa (12), Prithvi (12) and Satvik (11). All were residents of Muthinge village. The incident took place in Muttinge village near Kadalu in Alur taluk.

A group of five boys had gone to the lake to swim as it was a holiday in their school. One of them decided to go for fishing and the others joined him. While trying to hunt for fish they slipped into deep water and experienced difficulty in coming out of the lake.

On learning about the incident, a huge crowd gathered at the lake. Police and fire services personnel reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation immediately. Only one boy could be saved while the remaining four drowned. Chirag (10) was admitted to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

MLA Cement Manju arrived at the spot to take stock of the rescue operation and condoled the bereaved family members, who are in shock.

The rescue team managed to retrieve the four bodies after a prolonged search operation. All bodies were sent to the government hospital for post-mortem, a police officer said.

