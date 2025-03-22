ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Forest Minister Stresses Regulations To Curb Indiscriminate Disposal Of Plastic Bottles

Bengaluru: In a bid to curb indiscriminate disposal of plastic bottles, Karnataka’s Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology, Eshwar Khandre, has directed officials to formulate a rule mandating packaged drinking water manufacturers to repurchase empty bottles at a minimum price and ensure their proper disposal.



Khandre instructed the Additional Chief Secretary of the department to draft regulations that would hold the manufacturers accountable for the scientific disposal of plastic bottles. He said enforcing a rule requiring companies to buy back empty bottles at a fixed price would help control the rising menace of plastic pollution. Plastic does not decompose in soil, does not dissolve in water and releases toxic elements into the air when burned. It poses severe environmental risks and endangers human and animal health. In response, the Central government has already banned the production, storage, sale, and use of certain single-use plastics. The Karnataka government has also framed rules in this regard. However, large-scale sale of single-use plastic products continues, causing environmental harm.



A major concern is the plastic waste caused by discarded mineral water bottles. Khandre has proposed that retail shops selling bottled water should accept empty bottles from customers and provide a discount or a minimum price deduction on new purchases. The bottles should then be returned to the respective packaged drinking water manufacturers for scientific disposal.



Under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, manufacturers are responsible for managing the environmental impact of their products even after they reach consumers. Khandre emphasized that if the manufacturers take the responsibility of repurchasing and disposing of empty bottles, it could significantly reduce accumulation of plastic waste.



