Karnataka Five Tigers Death Case: Three Accused Arrested In Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: Forest department officials have arrested three individuals in connection with the deaths of five tigers, including a 8-year-old mother tigress and her four cubs aged 8-10 months, in the Meenyam forest area of Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar. The arrested accused have been identified as Konappa, Madaraju, and Nagaraja of Koppa village in Hanur taluk of the district.

Initial post-mortem examinations revealed that the tigers died of poisoning.

Officials said that a thorough investigation led to the arrests, and the accused are currently being questioned.

Sources said samples from the body parts of the tigers and a dead cow have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for further investigation.