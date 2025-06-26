ETV Bharat / state

Farmers March To Karnataka CM's Residence Over Devanahalli Land Acquisition; Actor Prakash Raj Slams Govt's U-turn

Bengaluru: Hundreds of farmers, Dalit groups, and activists from across Karnataka marched to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence, 'Kaveri', on Thursday demanding an immediate halt to the proposed acquisition of fertile farmlands in Devanahalli taluk. The protest was led by actor and activist Prakash Raj, who accused the Congress government of betraying farmers by pushing forward a plan it had once opposed while the BJP was in power.

A Protest Years in the Making

The march follows the large-scale ‘Devanahalli Chalo’ rally on Wednesday, which marked 1,178 days over three and a half years -- since farmers began opposing the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) move to acquire 1,777 acres of fertile farmland across 13 villages in Devanahalli for a proposed aerospace and tech park.

Speaking to the media after meeting with CM, Prakash Raj said: "The Congress government wants to build a tech park by snatching farmers’ land. These farmers have been protesting for over three and a half years. Ironically, when Siddaramaiah was in the Opposition during BJP rule, he had visited the site and promised to stand with the farmers. But now, as CM, he has issued the final notification for land acquisition. This is a betrayal.”

On Wednesday, a memorandum was submitted to the Tehsildar of Devanahalli by the protesting farmers, demanding the land be denotified immediately. They gave the government 24 hours ultimatum to withdraw the notification, warning of intensified protests if their demand was not met.

“We are not against development,” said one of the farmers, “but this land is our only source of livelihood. Why must progress always come at the cost of the poor?”

Meeting on July 4, But Protests Will Continue