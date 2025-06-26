Farmers March To Karnataka CM's Residence Over Devanahalli Land Acquisition; Actor Prakash Raj Slams Govt's U-turn

Bengaluru: Hundreds of farmers, Dalit groups, and activists from across Karnataka marched to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence, 'Kaveri', on Thursday demanding an immediate halt to the proposed acquisition of fertile farmlands in Devanahalli taluk. The protest was led by actor and activist Prakash Raj, who accused the Congress government of betraying farmers by pushing forward a plan it had once opposed while the BJP was in power.
A Protest Years in the Making
The march follows the large-scale ‘Devanahalli Chalo’ rally on Wednesday, which marked 1,178 days over three and a half years -- since farmers began opposing the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) move to acquire 1,777 acres of fertile farmland across 13 villages in Devanahalli for a proposed aerospace and tech park.
Speaking to the media after meeting with CM, Prakash Raj said: "The Congress government wants to build a tech park by snatching farmers’ land. These farmers have been protesting for over three and a half years. Ironically, when Siddaramaiah was in the Opposition during BJP rule, he had visited the site and promised to stand with the farmers. But now, as CM, he has issued the final notification for land acquisition. This is a betrayal.”
On Wednesday, a memorandum was submitted to the Tehsildar of Devanahalli by the protesting farmers, demanding the land be denotified immediately. They gave the government 24 hours ultimatum to withdraw the notification, warning of intensified protests if their demand was not met.
“We are not against development,” said one of the farmers, “but this land is our only source of livelihood. Why must progress always come at the cost of the poor?”
Meeting on July 4, But Protests Will Continue
While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting on July 4 to discuss the issue, protesters seemingly remain unconvinced.
Talking to the media Farmer Activist Sirimane Nagraj said, "We welcome dialogue, but we will not pause our protest. The land must be denotified, and the voice of the people must be respected.”
What's at Stake
The KIADB’s plan to acquire land for an industrial project threatens to displace hundreds of families dependent on agriculture. Locals say the land is fertile and productive, and losing it would mean economic and emotional devastation.
The farmers, many of whom have cultivated the land for generations, argue that such a large-scale displacement is unjust and unnecessary as government can still find alternate, barren land is available.
As tensions mount and pressure builds on the government, all eyes are now on the July 4 meeting—and on whether the Siddaramaiah-led administration will walk its earlier talk.
