'All Thanks To Cabbage': A Farmer’s Journey From Debts To Prosperity In Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi : Many believe farming leads to losses and debt, but one farmer from Belagavi has proved otherwise. By cultivating cabbage, he not only cleared his debts but also transformed his life. Not stopping at that, the farmer began showing his indebtedness to the one crop that made him prosperous. Now, his home, bike, and even wedding invitations carry the phrase: "All thanks to cabbage."

From Struggle to Success

Nagesh Chandrappa Desai, a farmer from Kadoli village in Belagavi, had to drop out of school after SSLC (10th grade) and take up farming. Initially, he grew sugarcane, potatoes, and rice on his three-acre land but struggled to earn a stable income, accumulating significant debt. In 2010, he decided to try cabbage farming, which turned his fortunes around. Over the past 15 years, he has earned more than ₹1 crore through cabbage cultivation.

'Cabbage Naganna' becomes a millionaire. (ETV Bharat)

Investing in Growth

With the profits from cabbage, Nagesh repaid his debts, bought two acres of land for ₹80 lakh, and even funded his own wedding, as well as his sister’s and brother’s weddings. Nine years ago, he built a house on his farm for ₹6.5 lakh and proudly inscribed on it: "All thanks to cabbage." His bike carries the same inscription.

Nursery for Cost Efficiency

To further improve his farming, Nagesh established a nursery on two gunta (approx. 2,200 sq. ft.) of his land. Instead of buying saplings at ₹0.60 each, he now grows them himself at just ₹0.20 per sapling, saving a significant amount.

Cabbage saplings (ETV Bharat)

Cultivation Process

After harvesting rice, the land is prepared for cabbage planting. Around 40,000 saplings are required per acre. The crop needs pesticides 5-6 times, fertilizers thrice, and water every eight days. The yield per acre is around 25-30 tons in three months. Traders from Bengaluru, Ghataprabha, and Belagavi come directly to his farm, harvest the produce, and pay the market price.

The Fluctuating Market

Cabbage prices are unpredictable. Currently, the market rate is ₹15 per 10 kg, leading to a loss of ₹20,000 per acre. However, two years ago, the price was ₹250 per 10 kg, bringing a profit of ₹7 lakh per acre. Despite the fluctuations, Nagesh remains committed to cabbage farming.

'Cabbage Naganna' becomes a millionaire. (ETV Bharat)

Family Support & Recognition

Nagesh’s parents, wife Priya, and his brother Kalappa, a software engineer in Bengaluru, support his farming journey. His dedication has earned him the nickname “Cabbage Naganna” in the village.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “Cabbage lifted us from debt and made us millionaires. That’s why everything in our house, even our utensils, carries the phrase: ‘All thanks to cabbage.’”

His mother, Mangal Desai, proudly shared, “With cabbage, we married off our children, bought land, and improved our lives. We are forever grateful.”

Village leader Appasaheb Desai added, “Nagesh’s hard work is an inspiration to all farmers. He is proof that agriculture can be profitable.”

Nagesh’s success story has motivated many, proving that farming, when done strategically, can lead to great financial success.