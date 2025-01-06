ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Four Family Members Found Dead In Bengaluru

Probe is underway in a case following a tragic incident where four members of family were found dead in rented house in RMV 2nd Stage.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were found dead in a rented house in RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, within the limits of Sadashivanagar Police Station.

According to preliminary information, the deceased include Anup Kumar, aged 38, his wife Rakhi, aged 35, their 5-year-old daughter, and their 2-year-old son. All the family members are natives of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Anup Kumar was reportedly working as a software consultant in a private firm in Bengaluru. The bodies were discovered in the house under unexplained circumstances. Police have initiated an investigation, and further details are expected to be released as the case develops.

Read More

  1. Ajmer Urs 2025: 125 Pakistani Pilgrims Head To Ajmer For Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Death Anniversary
  2. Five Of A Family Die Of Suffocation In Kashmir

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were found dead in a rented house in RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, within the limits of Sadashivanagar Police Station.

According to preliminary information, the deceased include Anup Kumar, aged 38, his wife Rakhi, aged 35, their 5-year-old daughter, and their 2-year-old son. All the family members are natives of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Anup Kumar was reportedly working as a software consultant in a private firm in Bengaluru. The bodies were discovered in the house under unexplained circumstances. Police have initiated an investigation, and further details are expected to be released as the case develops.

Read More

  1. Ajmer Urs 2025: 125 Pakistani Pilgrims Head To Ajmer For Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Death Anniversary
  2. Five Of A Family Die Of Suffocation In Kashmir

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAMILY MEMBERS FOUND DEADBENGALURUFAMILY MEMBERS DEADKARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.