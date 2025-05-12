ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Examinations Authority Launches Digital Tools To Help Students Pick Colleges

Colleges have been given access to update their own profiles, providing students with detailed information on infrastructure, facilities, faculty, fee structures, and more.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar (right) during the launch of the digital platforms.
Karnataka Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar (right) during the launch of the digital platforms. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has rolled out three new digital platforms — a College Portal, a Mobile App, and an AI-powered Chatbot — to make the admission process easier and more transparent for students. The tools were formally launched by Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar on Monday at the Higher Education Council’s seminar hall.

“These steps are meant to reduce confusion, improve access to accurate information, and cut down dependence on middlemen,” the Minister said during the launch.

Selecting a suitable college has often been a challenge for students, who previously relied on scattered and sometimes unreliable information. KEA’s new college portal aims to centralise this information. Colleges have been given access to update their own profiles, providing students with detailed information on infrastructure, facilities, faculty, fee structures, and more.

The portal also includes a grievance feature, allowing students to report colleges charging excessive fees. Complaints filed here will be sent directly to the Fee Regulation Committee. “Many students make uninformed choices and later request changes. This portal helps prevent such mistakes,” Sudhakar said.

To further support accessibility, KEA has launched a mobile app that offers the same services as the website, such as application submission, option entry, and fee payment, with the added benefit of real-time push notifications. The app is expected to particularly benefit students in rural areas who may not have access to computers or cyber cafes.

“Now, most of the process can be completed independently through a phone,” the Minister noted, highlighting the app's potential to reduce errors and increase convenience.

KEA has also introduced an AI-based chatbot, which has already answered queries from over 1.35 lakh users since its soft launch. The chatbot provides instant responses to questions about KEA processes, reducing the need to visit offices or call for help. At present, it operates in English, but a Kannada version is expected within a month. BSNL is managing the chatbot infrastructure.

Sudhakar also announced that the government plans to revise the additional skill-based training fees charged by engineering colleges. “We will review what training is being provided before deciding on the fees for next year,” he said.

He further confirmed that COMEDK’s seat allotment will begin only after KEA completes its first round. The government is also considering reducing fees for unfilled engineering seats in government and aided colleges.

Responding to a question about the ongoing investigation into seat blocking scams, the Minister stated that police inquiries are in progress and more information will be gathered from the Police Commissioner.

