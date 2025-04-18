ETV Bharat / state

Proxy CET Examinee Caught Red-Handed In Karnataka, Investigation On

Tuba Fatima Jameel, who was supposed to write the mathematics paper, went straight to the restroom and remained inside for nearly an hour, raising eyebrows.

Proxy CET Examinee Caught Red Handed In Karnataka, Investigation On
The incident occurred at the Silver Valley Public PU College examination centre. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 9:15 AM IST

Bengaluru: In a significant development, a case of impersonation during the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Bengaluru was thwarted by the newly introduced facial recognition app deployed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

The incident occurred at the Silver Valley Public PU College examination centre, where a woman posing as a legitimate candidate was identified and fled the premises before being apprehended.

Proxy Candidate Identified via Facial Recognition App

On Thursday morning, a woman identified as Tuba Fatima Jameel arrived at the centre to write the mathematics paper. According to officials, she went straight to the restroom and remained inside for nearly an hour—raising suspicions even before the exam began.

As she attempted to enter the exam hall by presenting an admit card with a QR code, staff used the KEA’s newly implemented facial recognition app to verify her identity. A mismatch between the photograph on the admit card and the image captured by the app confirmed that she was an impersonator.

“Just as the matter was brought to the principal’s attention, the woman fled the scene,” said H. Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA. “The facial recognition system we have introduced has proven extremely effective in identifying such fraudulent activities.”

Admit Card Belonged to Another Candidate

Further investigation revealed that the impersonator had affixed her photograph to the admit card belonging to the actual candidate, Tabu Naaz. In addition, the exam dates had been tampered with, indicating a deliberate attempt to manipulate the system.

The KEA is now working to collect complete information about the impersonator and the real candidate and has initiated a detailed probe into the matter.

Video Evidence Requested; Legal Action to Follow

Prasanna has directed the college principal to submit a report along with video footage of the incident. "Once the evidence is verified, appropriate legal action will be initiated," he stated.

KEA Officials Conduct Surprise Inspections

On the same day, Executive Director Prasanna and Administrative Officer Islawuddin Gadyal visited the government PU college in Malleshwaram for a surprise inspection. They personally scanned QR codes and verified students’ identities using the facial recognition app.

Both officers expressed satisfaction with the app's performance. “This is the first time KEA has implemented this system, and its efficiency in detecting identity mismatches is commendable,” Prasanna noted.

Facial Recognition: A First in Karnataka's CET Process

The facial recognition app, developed by the KEA and introduced during this year’s CET, is designed to detect impersonation by matching real-time photographs of candidates with those submitted at the time of registration.

The system leverages QR code-based scanning and is being hailed as a major step forward in securing examination integrity. Education officials have welcomed the development, emphasizing the importance of technological interventions in preventing exam fraud.

Implications

This incident not only highlights the vulnerability of traditional verification systems but also underscores the importance of digital solutions in high-stakes examinations. With further refinements and broader implementation, the KEA’s facial recognition initiative could set a precedent for examination authorities across the country.

"This new system has already proven its worth. It's a crucial step toward ensuring fairness and transparency in the exam process." — H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA.

