Proxy CET Examinee Caught Red-Handed In Karnataka, Investigation On

Bengaluru: In a significant development, a case of impersonation during the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Bengaluru was thwarted by the newly introduced facial recognition app deployed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

The incident occurred at the Silver Valley Public PU College examination centre, where a woman posing as a legitimate candidate was identified and fled the premises before being apprehended.

Proxy Candidate Identified via Facial Recognition App

On Thursday morning, a woman identified as Tuba Fatima Jameel arrived at the centre to write the mathematics paper. According to officials, she went straight to the restroom and remained inside for nearly an hour—raising suspicions even before the exam began.

As she attempted to enter the exam hall by presenting an admit card with a QR code, staff used the KEA’s newly implemented facial recognition app to verify her identity. A mismatch between the photograph on the admit card and the image captured by the app confirmed that she was an impersonator.

“Just as the matter was brought to the principal’s attention, the woman fled the scene,” said H. Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA. “The facial recognition system we have introduced has proven extremely effective in identifying such fraudulent activities.”

Admit Card Belonged to Another Candidate

Further investigation revealed that the impersonator had affixed her photograph to the admit card belonging to the actual candidate, Tabu Naaz. In addition, the exam dates had been tampered with, indicating a deliberate attempt to manipulate the system.

The KEA is now working to collect complete information about the impersonator and the real candidate and has initiated a detailed probe into the matter.

Video Evidence Requested; Legal Action to Follow