Jagdish Shettar's 'Ghar Wapsi': Former Karnataka CM ditches Congress, rejoins BJP

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year, rejoined the saffron party in the national capital on Thursday.

Jagdish Shettar, former Karnataka chief minister, who had quit BJP to join the Congress last year, has rejoined his old party. Asked about his 'ghar wapsi', Shettar says he was persuaded by Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar rejoins BJP

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year, rejoined the saffron party in the national capital on Thursday.

Shettar's 'Ghar Wapsi' happened in the presence of former CM and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra at BJP headquarters here.

Shettar had left the BJP and defected to Congress in April last year. On the occasion of rejoining his former party, he said “The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Due to some issues, I went to the Congress party. In the last 8-9 months, there were a lot of discussions, also BJP workers asked me to come back to the BJP. Yediyurappa ji and Vijayendra ji also wanted me to come back to the BJP. I am rejoining the party with the belief that Narendra Modi ji has to become the PM again."

Shettar referred to his long association with BJP and noted many of his wellwishers wishing his return to the party. As per Shettar, he was persuaded to rejoin the BJP after he met with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national J.P. Nadda. He had joined Congress after he was denied a ticket to contest in the assembly polls. He was granted the ticket to Congress and lost the polls. The Congress however had still made him MLC, a position he has now left for joining BJP.

Shettar has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, highlighting, India's strengthening under his administration.

Jan 25, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

