Karnataka: Another BJP Leader Hacked to Death in Kalaburagi; Second Murder on Same Day

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): BJP leader Girish Chakra, 31, was brutally hacked to death with weapons that took place in a farm in Saganur village of Afazalapur taluk on Thursday night.

On February 14, Girish Chakra was appointed as a member of the Telephone Advisory Committee of the BSNL Kalaburagi Division.

Girish was called to the farm in Saganur village in the name of a party arranged by his friends, sources confirmed. It is suspected that the friends threw chilli powder on his eyes in the middle of the night and hacked him to death.

The dead body has been referred to Kalaburagi District Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The case took place under the jurisdiction of Devala Ganagapur police station, where officials, including DySP Mohammad Sharif Rautar and CPI Chennai Hiremath, visited the incident site and checked. The dog squad also went to the place and checked, and the police started an investigation to arrest the miscreants.

Another BJP leader, Mahanthappa Allure, 45, of Sarasamba village in Aland taluk, was also murdered on Thursday evening. Mahanthappa, who was returning to the farm on a bike, was intercepted in a car and hacked to death with weapons. He was the president of the Dhanalakshmi Cooperative Society in Sarasamba village. He was also elected a Gram Panchayat member three consecutive times.

Mahanthappa, who was seriously injured by the attack, was admitted to Solapur Hospital in neighbouring Maharashtra. Subsequently, he took his last breath without responding to the treatment. Following this, a case has been registered at Madana Hipparagi Police Station after the murder of two BJP leaders on the same day.