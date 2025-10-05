ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Energy Minister's OSD, Driver Arrested For Accepting Rs 50,000 Bribe

OSD Jyothi Prakash, who is an executive engineer of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL), and his car driver Naveen were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, the Lokayukta police said.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta police have arrested the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of state energy minister K J George for allegedly accepting bribe to issue a no-objection certificate for electricity connection sanction.

According to a statement by Lokayukta, Jyothi Prakash (50) and his car driver Naveen (34) were arrested for demanding and accepting bribe.

The Lokayukta police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act following a complaint from K M Anantharaju, a resident of Byadarahalli. In his complaint, Anantharaju, stated that he had applied for an electricity connection for the construction work of a block. However, Prakash had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for issuing the NoC for electricity connection sanction.

Later, the accused allegedly agreed to settle the matter for Rs 50,000 and asked his driver to collect it on his behalf.

Based on the complaint, a team led by Lokayukta SP Shivaprakash Devaraju laid a trap and caught Naveen accepting Rs 50,000. Lokayukta sleuths recovered Rs 50,000 and arrested Prakash and Naveen.