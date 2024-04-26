Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voter Awareness Slogan on Collector Saree; Polling Booths Wear Festive Look

Chamarajanagar : Voting in second phase is going on in full swing in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, where the officials prepare special polling booths decorated with attractive colours for voters. The district administration has taken all necessary steps to create voting awareness and encourage voters to exercise their franchise on polling day on Friday.

Voter awareness slogan on saree: The election awareness slogan was woven in the silk sarees worn by District Collector Shilpanag, District Deputy Secretary Lakshmi and Food Department Deputy Director Savita. The handloom silk saree is emblazoned with the slogan in Kannada, which is translated to 'Election Day - Country's Pride'. This event, led by the District Collector, attracted wide attention.

h

Voters welcomed with songs: Folk artistes welcomed the voters and took them to the polling booth at the cultural polling station opened at Ramasamudra. The voters were welcomed grandly and celebrated like a festival with tambourine pada, damaruga and tamate instruments. In addition, a selfie point has also been made in front of the polling booth.

On the other hand, when the voting started, an incident where a special guest arrived took place in Sannegala village of Chamarajanagar taluk. As the polling started, the national bird peacock entered the polling booth. Later, it flew away after some time after seeing the voters.

Lok Sabha Election 2024

Special Polling booth: To promote gender equality and participation of women in voting, polling stations were specially decorated under the theme 'Sakhi Sourabha' to motivate women to vote. A total of 16 Sakhi Sourabha Polling booths have been set up in the district.

A cultural polling booth has been set up in Sattegala village of Kollegala taluk and a replica of Bharachukki waterfall has been built in front of the polling booth. The beauty of Bharachukki Falls, a sight-seeing place in Sattegala Gram Panchayat, has been created in a very unique way at the booth.

Chamarajanagar district is a district with 48 percent forest cover and a culturally rich tribal community. Many booths are beautifully prepared to show the importance of forest and tribal culture. The things used by the forest dwellers, food habits, rituals etc. are depicted in the green and tribal booths.

Lok Sabha Election 2024

Traditional polling booths have been opened to show the cultural importance of the district, in line with the name of 'Folk Arts Chamarajanagara', the traditional polling booths of Chamarajanagara Ramasamudra will be equipped with blowing stones, dry sticks, folk music instruments used in the past and folk artists will also be present.

Youth 'Sourabha' Polling booths have been set up in the district with the good intention of encouraging young voters to vote and support ethical voting.