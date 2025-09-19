ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka EC CEO Refutes Rahul Allegations, Says All Info Shared with Kalaburagi SP in September 2023

On Thursday, the CEO said information that was available with the ECI  was shared with the Kalaburagi SP for the completion of the investigation.

Karnataka EC CEO Refutes Rahul Allegations, Says All Info Shared with Kalaburagi SP in September 2023
Representational image. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 12:55 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, the office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that whatever information available with the Election Commission of India was shared with the Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police in September 2023.

On Thursday, the CEO said all the information that was available with the ECI was shared with the Kalaburagi SP for the completion of the investigation.

The shared information includes the objector's details, including Form Reference Number, name of the Objector, his EPIC number and mobile number used for logging and mobile number provided by the objector for processing, software application medium, IP address, applicant place, form submission date and time and user creation date.

Further, the release said that after providing the requested information, meetings were also conducted by the CEO with the investigating officer and cybersecurity experts to review the progress of the investigation.

The release confirmed that it received 6,018 applications online for the deletion of names. But suspecting the genuineness of such a large number of applications submitted online for deletion, it verified all the applications and found only 24 of them to be genuine. The remaining 5,994 applications were rejected, it said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHIEC CEO REFUTES RAUL ALLEGATION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.