Karnataka EC CEO Refutes Rahul Allegations, Says All Info Shared with Kalaburagi SP in September 2023
Published : September 19, 2025 at 12:55 AM IST
Bengaluru: Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, the office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that whatever information available with the Election Commission of India was shared with the Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police in September 2023.
On Thursday, the CEO said all the information that was available with the ECI was shared with the Kalaburagi SP for the completion of the investigation.
The shared information includes the objector's details, including Form Reference Number, name of the Objector, his EPIC number and mobile number used for logging and mobile number provided by the objector for processing, software application medium, IP address, applicant place, form submission date and time and user creation date.
Further, the release said that after providing the requested information, meetings were also conducted by the CEO with the investigating officer and cybersecurity experts to review the progress of the investigation.
The release confirmed that it received 6,018 applications online for the deletion of names. But suspecting the genuineness of such a large number of applications submitted online for deletion, it verified all the applications and found only 24 of them to be genuine. The remaining 5,994 applications were rejected, it said.