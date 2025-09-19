ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka EC CEO Refutes Rahul Allegations, Says All Info Shared with Kalaburagi SP in September 2023

Bengaluru: Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, the office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that whatever information available with the Election Commission of India was shared with the Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police in September 2023.

On Thursday, the CEO said all the information that was available with the ECI was shared with the Kalaburagi SP for the completion of the investigation.

The shared information includes the objector's details, including Form Reference Number, name of the Objector, his EPIC number and mobile number used for logging and mobile number provided by the objector for processing, software application medium, IP address, applicant place, form submission date and time and user creation date.