Karnataka Dy CM Seeks Centre's Approvals And Funds For Six New Irrigation Projects

The submissions sought funding for six fresh proposals, estimated to cost Rs 11,123 crore, under the Prime Minister Irrigation Scheme.

File photo of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar
File photo of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 9:03 AM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the irrigation portfolio on Tuesday sought approvals and financial aid for six new irrigation projects in Karnataka besides appealing for approvals and release of funds for existing irrigation projects.

The deputy chief minister called on the Union Water Resource Minister C R Patil and submitted an appeal on Tuesday, a statement issued by his office said. The submissions sought funding for six fresh proposals, estimated to cost Rs 11,123 crore, under the Prime Minister Irrigation Scheme, it said.

The six new proposals are: flood management and border area programme at Bennehalla; creation of fresh irrigation potential of 16,000 hectares under Sonthi lift irrigation project across Bhima river; Extension, Renovation and Modernisation (ERM) works at Malaprabha canal systems, Indi branch canal under Upper Krishna project, Ghataprabha right bank canal, Chikkodi branch canal and Tungabhadra left bank canal. These proposed projects will benefit Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal and Raichur districts.

Shivakumar also raised issues about other existing irrigation projects in Karnataka - approvals for Mekedatu project, central assistance for the Upper Bhadra project, Gazette notification for Krishna Water Distribution Tribunal-II award, clearance for Kalasa-Bhanduri canal projects, diversion of surplus water from Mahanadi-Godavari basin to Krishna-Cauvery and Pennar-Palar basin.

He informed the Union minister that he would shortly submit a proposal for the automation of dams and canal systems to enhance efficient irrigation management.

Patil asked Shivakumar to resubmit the Yettinahole drinking water project proposal through the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department for consideration under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union government. The proposal was submitted through the Irrigation department.

