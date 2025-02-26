ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Dy CM Seeks Centre's Approvals And Funds For Six New Irrigation Projects

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the irrigation portfolio on Tuesday sought approvals and financial aid for six new irrigation projects in Karnataka besides appealing for approvals and release of funds for existing irrigation projects.

The deputy chief minister called on the Union Water Resource Minister C R Patil and submitted an appeal on Tuesday, a statement issued by his office said. The submissions sought funding for six fresh proposals, estimated to cost Rs 11,123 crore, under the Prime Minister Irrigation Scheme, it said.

The six new proposals are: flood management and border area programme at Bennehalla; creation of fresh irrigation potential of 16,000 hectares under Sonthi lift irrigation project across Bhima river; Extension, Renovation and Modernisation (ERM) works at Malaprabha canal systems, Indi branch canal under Upper Krishna project, Ghataprabha right bank canal, Chikkodi branch canal and Tungabhadra left bank canal. These proposed projects will benefit Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal and Raichur districts.