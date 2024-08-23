Karnataka: DK Shivakumar, Parameshwar Slam Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot For Returning 11 Bills

Bengaluru: Amid a row over the escalating 'Muda scam' case in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar have criticized Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for returning 11 bills passed by the Siddaramaiah led Congress government.

The governor has sent back 11 bills to the government seeking further clarification.

Three Bills Returned For The Second Time: The governor has sent three bills back to the government for the second time. These include the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Corruption and Unfair Practices in Appointment) Bill 2023, the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the Karnataka Town and Rural Planning (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Besides, the E- Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2024, Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, Karnataka Cine and Cultural Workers (Welfare) Bill 2024, Karnataka Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill 2024, Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2024, Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple Development Authority Bill 2024, Karnataka Legislature (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill 2024, and Karnataka Legislature (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 have been returned by the Governor seeking more details.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said, "Governor has sent back so many bills, it is clear that the Governor is against our government."

Speaking to the reporters near his residence in Sadashivnagar, Parameshwar responded about the return of the bills from the governor and said, "Except for asking for clarification for couple of bills, there was no need of sending back in bulk. He also sent back the general bills. It is clear that the governor is against our government. Naturally, if the Governor and Government are not aligned, such developments happen. So somewhere we are getting the message that the governor lacks confidence in our government," he said.

Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar responded, "Governor has sent back the bills after listening to the BJP MLAs”.

“If we listen to BJP, why should there be governments in a democratic system? If they ask for any clarification, let us give it. It cannot be said to be wrong. I pray that God will give good wisdom to the governor,” Shivakumar said.

When asked if there was an attempt to topple the government, he said, "Whatever attempt is made to topple the government, nothing will happen. We too will not sit idle. We will do our work”.