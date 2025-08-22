Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Sings RSS Anthem, Stuns Assembly

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise when he sang the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede, which claimed the lives of 11 people. A sudden musical note amazed the House, which heard the first few lines of the RSS Anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome’ as shown in a video of the proceedings.

Shivakumar’s recital came when the BJP legislators accused Shivakumar of being an ‘abettor’ of the stampede as he created mass frenzy. They alleged that Shivakumar went to receive the RCB team on their arrival at the Bengaluru airport, waved the Kannada flag throughout the journey from the airport to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Replying to the accusations on Thursday, Shivakumar said, "I am a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and people there, including the KSCA secretary, are my friends. I am the Bengaluru In-Charge Minister. I had gone to the Airport and Stadium (on June 4). I also held the Karnataka flag, I did wish them (RCB) and I kissed the cup as well. I have done my job".

He added, "The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents that have occurred in other places as well. I, too, have many things to say about you as well".

The Deputy CM also said he grew up with Home Minister G Parameshwara. To this, Leader of the Opposition BJP R Ashoka reminded Shivakumar that he once said he wore ‘RSS Chaddi’. Much to the amusement of the House, Shivakumar sang ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome......’.

The opposition welcomed the anthem by thumping the table but there was an absolute silence in the Congress camp. The BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar quipped, saying, "Hope these lines are not removed from the records".

Shivakumar sought to know did the governments ever take responsibility whenever such incidents took place. "You should feel proud that this government quickly (after the stampede) acted and initiated action against police officers and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru," he said. As the video went viral, questions about his possible tilt towards the BJP were raised. Shivakumar clarified on Friday that he is an ardent Congress leader.

"I am a born Congressman, there is no question of joining hands with BJP-RSS," he said.

"My blood is Congress and my life is Congress. I am given the responsibility of leading the party in the state and I firmly stand with the party," he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

When asked about whispers about his possibility of joining hands with BJP and RSS in view of his singing an RSS song in the Legislative Assembly, he said, "There is no question of I am joining hands directly or indirectly. I keep researching about BJP and JDS as a political leader. Similarly, I have researched RSS too."

He said he is aware of how the RSS is building its organisations in the state. "RSS is investing significant amounts and is taking educational institutions into its fold in every district and every Taluk. It is trying to reach students," he said.

Stating that he may have political differences, but as a political leader, it is important to understand who his friends and foes are. "I have learnt about RSS history for the same reason. Any organisation will have some positives and we need to observe and study them," he added.