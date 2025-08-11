Karnataka Dentist, 2 Friends Held For Killing Mother-In-Law, Dumping Body Parts

Tumakuru: Police on Monday arrested three persons, including son-in-law of Lakshmi Devi, whose dismembered body parts were recovered from multiple places along a roadside in Koratagere of Karnataka's Tumakuru district three days ago.

"The accused, Dr Ramachandra, a renowned dentist in Tumkur had brutally murdered his mother-in-law along with his friends, Kiran and Satish, at the latter's farmhouse in Kolal. They had then chopped her body and dumped those in plastic bags in 19 places across Koratagere police station area. Later, to avoid suspicion, they had gone on a pilgrimage to Dharmasthala," said District Superintendent of Police Ashok.

According to DSP Ashok, the son-in-law's absence after murder of Lakshmi Devi raised suspicion. The crime came to light when he was called to the police station for questioning. Dr Ramachandra, Satish and Kiran, have been taken into custody and were produced in court today after being subjected to intensive questioning, he added.

Earlier on August 3, Lakshmi Devi's husband, Basavaraj, filed a missing report at Bellavi police station, saying his wife had not returned home after she went to meet their daughter Tejaswi and subsequently, a probe was launched.

On August 7, police recovered body parts stuffed in plastic bags from Koratagere and next day, the head was found. Body parts were recovered from a total of 19 places and investigations were intensified, police said.

Locals informed police about movement of a car at the spots from where the body parts were recovered and with the help of CCTV footage, police identified the accused by tracking the car's number plate.