Karnataka DCM Shivakumar Says He's Angry With Kannada Film Fraternity For Not Backing Cong's Mekedatu Padayatra

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the Kannada film industry for not extending support to Congress' Padayatra ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, pressing for the implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project.

"I am angry and unhappy about the Kannada film fraternity for not backing our fight for Mekedatu. The film industry must demonstrate its commitment for the language, water, culture and land of Karnataka," Shivakumar said at the inaugural ceremony of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha on Saturday.

"Mekedatu padayatra was to get drinking water for Bengaluru. It was a fight for the interest of the state. In spite of COVID-19, Siddaramaiah and I took out a 150 km padayatra. No one from the film industry, with the exception of a few, turned up to show their support in spite of us extending invitations to all. I am angry about it," he said.

He also took the industry people to task for their thin attendance at the programme. "This film festival is for you people, yet only a few actors have participated. Why should the government conduct the film festival if the actors, directors, producers and exhibitors are not interested? Treat my comment as an appeal or as a caution, but the film fraternity must attend such events in big numbers. I know how to tighten you," he said.

IIFA in Bengaluru

Shivakumar said that talks are going on to hold the IIFA awards presentation ceremony in Bengaluru this year. "A team from IIFA held a meeting with me in this regard. I will discuss this with the (Karnataka) Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) after another round of meeting with the organisers, " he said.