Karnataka: Daughter’s Last Facebook Live Before Tragic Stampede At Maha Kumbh Mela

Belagavi: A joyful pilgrimage turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when four people from Belagavi lost their lives in a devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Among the victims was 24-year-old Megha Hatarawata, who had convinced her father to let her and her mother visit the religious gathering. What was meant to be a spiritual journey ended in sorrow, as their bodies were brought back home instead of cherished memories.

A Life Full of Dreams Cut Short

Megha was a young woman with big dreams and a bright future. In just two months, she was set to be married. But fate had other plans. Megha and her mother, Jyoti Deepak Hatarawata (44), tragically lost their lives in the stampede, leaving behind a grieving father, Deepak, who is now struggling to come to terms with his loss.

This is the tragic story of Jyoti and her daughter Megha, residents of Vadagavi, Belagavi, who were among the victims of the deadly stampede that occurred on Wednesday at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

“I May Never Get This Chance Again” – Megha’s Last Wish

Deepak and Jyoti, both working as Account Superintendents in the Irrigation Department, had two daughters. Their elder daughter was married and living in Hukkeri, while Megha had recently completed her graduation and was working in a private company in Belagavi. The family had begun looking for a suitable groom for Megha, and her wedding was planned for March. However, Megha was determined to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela before her marriage. "I won't get another chance to go after marriage. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event that happens every 144 years," she had told her father, convincing him to allow her and her mother to go.

Her Final Facebook Live

A passionate content creator, Megha had a habit of making reels and short videos. During her trip to Prayagraj, she live-streamed moments from the Maha Kumbh Mela on Facebook. In what would become her final video, she said, "We are in Prayagraj, at the sacred gathering. The crowd is massive, and the rush is intense. Stay safe, everyone."

Moments later, tragedy struck. The stampede claimed the lives of Megha, her mother Jyoti, Arun Koparde (61) from Shetty Galli, and Mahadevi Hanumantha Bavanur (48) from Shivaji Nagar, Belagavi. Arun Koparde’s wife, Kanchan, suffered injuries but survived.

A Father’s Unbearable Loss

The sudden loss of his wife and daughter left Deepak in shock and devastation. Overcome with grief, he struggled to inform relatives about the tragedy. His sorrowful words and the pain in his eyes moved everyone around him.