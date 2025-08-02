ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna Awarded Life Imprisonment In Rape Case And Rs 10L Fine Including Rs 7L Victim Compensation

Bengaluru: Disgraced former MP Prajwal Revanna was handed a life sentence in a rape case by a court here in Karnataka, ignoring his pleas for a lesser punishment on Saturday.

He had claimed that he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

A Special Court for MPs/MLAs presided by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat pronounced the quantum of sentence as "life imprisonment" and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakhs, of which Rs 7 lakhs will be paid to the victim as compensation.

The court on Friday convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.

On Saturday, Prajwal broke down before the court and pleaded to the judge for a lesser punishment.

The suspended JD(S) leader told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.

"They said I have raped multiple women, but none of "these" women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came out six days prior to the election (Lok Sabha polls last year), the prosecution side brought them purposefully and coerced them to give complaint," he submitted before the court.