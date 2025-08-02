Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna Awarded Life Imprisonment In Rape Case And Rs 10L Fine Including Rs 7L Victim Compensation

Bengaluru: Disgraced former MP Prajwal Revanna was handed a life sentence in a rape case by a court here in Karnataka, ignoring his pleas for a lesser punishment on Saturday.
He had claimed that he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.
A Special Court for MPs/MLAs presided by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat pronounced the quantum of sentence as "life imprisonment" and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakhs, of which Rs 7 lakhs will be paid to the victim as compensation.
The court on Friday convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.
On Saturday, Prajwal broke down before the court and pleaded to the judge for a lesser punishment.
The suspended JD(S) leader told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.
"They said I have raped multiple women, but none of "these" women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came out six days prior to the election (Lok Sabha polls last year), the prosecution side brought them purposefully and coerced them to give complaint," he submitted before the court.
He told the court that the woman (victim) had not complained to anyone including her husband or kin about the alleged rape. "She comes and gives complaint when certain videos were circulated."
I will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said.
"I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now, please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."
"The only mistake I made in my life is my quick rise in politics," Prajwal. He was arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, where he went into hiding until his grandfather and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda wrote an open letter asking him to turn himself in to the law.
The court on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.
Earlier, the prosecution advocates had sought for life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of the sentencing, considering the gravity of the offences.
The ruling came in a case in which a 48-year-old woman who was working as a domestic-aide at the Revanna's family farmhouse at Gannikada in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. The woman was reportedly raped twice --at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021. The convicted had recorded the act on his mobile phone, which reportedly trickled out later, leading to filing of cases against him.
