ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Contractors Threatened To Go On Strike If Government Fails To Respond To Their Issues

Karnataka State Contractors Association chief Jagannath Shegaji has written to seven ministers over the continued negligence of the state government towards contractors' problems.

Karnataka Contractors Threatened To Go On Strike If Government Fails To Respond To Their Issues
File photo of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 6:52 PM IST

Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka State Contractors Association have warned that they will go on strike if the state government fails to convene a meeting with them in seven days and takes steps to clear their pending bills.

Association President Jagannath Shegaji has written letters to seven ministers in this regard expressing his anguish over the continued negligence of the state government towards contractors' problems.

The ministers whom the association wrote to include Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Minority Development and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju and Minister for Municipal Administration Raheem Khan.

In the letter, the contractors said that despite repeated pleas and requests, neither the ministers nor the officials have been responding to their long pending demands. "Whenever we meet officials, they ask contractors to meet the ministers concerned. On the other hand, ministers instruct officials to clear pending bills overlooking seniority causing a great deal of injustice to contractors," Shegaji said.

The Association also reminded the ministers about their fight against the previous BJP regime. "You know everything about our fight (against the previous regime). But still, you seem to have no courtesy to call a meeting and resolve our issues. We had never imagined that you would neglect us (contractors) like this," Shegaji said in the letter.

Minister Priyank Kharge said that the state government would address contractors' issues on priority. “The state government is sympathetic towards their demands unlike the previous BJP government. Their issues will be addressed soon,” he added.

Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka State Contractors Association have warned that they will go on strike if the state government fails to convene a meeting with them in seven days and takes steps to clear their pending bills.

Association President Jagannath Shegaji has written letters to seven ministers in this regard expressing his anguish over the continued negligence of the state government towards contractors' problems.

The ministers whom the association wrote to include Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Minority Development and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju and Minister for Municipal Administration Raheem Khan.

In the letter, the contractors said that despite repeated pleas and requests, neither the ministers nor the officials have been responding to their long pending demands. "Whenever we meet officials, they ask contractors to meet the ministers concerned. On the other hand, ministers instruct officials to clear pending bills overlooking seniority causing a great deal of injustice to contractors," Shegaji said.

The Association also reminded the ministers about their fight against the previous BJP regime. "You know everything about our fight (against the previous regime). But still, you seem to have no courtesy to call a meeting and resolve our issues. We had never imagined that you would neglect us (contractors) like this," Shegaji said in the letter.

Minister Priyank Kharge said that the state government would address contractors' issues on priority. “The state government is sympathetic towards their demands unlike the previous BJP government. Their issues will be addressed soon,” he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA CONTRACTORSPENDING BILLSPRIYANK KHARGEKARNATAKA GOVERNMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.