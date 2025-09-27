ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Contractors Association Alleges Large Scale Corruption In Congress Government

"When you were in the opposition, you assured that no commission would be sought from contractors if your party came to power. But we regret to inform you that the commission has doubled now compared to the previous BJP regime," they said.



The KSCA also expressed its disappointment over what it called the utter negligence of the Government in clearing pending bills. "We have met you several times in this regard. You (the CM) have been only giving assurances. Out of respect for you, we have so far been patient with the hope that you would solve our problems. But we have had no benefit from your government until now," they said.



They alleged that departments have been overlooking seniority in clearing pending bills despite clear instructions from the CM. "The officers are following their own formula to clear bills. Only 15-20 per cent of the pending bill amount is being cleared once in three months," the KSCA said in the letter.



Further, they alleged that the departments of Municipal Administration, Urban Development and Labour have been converting tenders into packages to help big contractors of their choice. "This is being done despite clear instructions from you against such a practice. The Ministers concerned are not doing anything to stop it," they alleged.



The KSCA also raised concerns over the sub-contracting menace in the various Government agencies like Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) and Nirmiti Kendra. "These agencies have been awarding tenders to the followers of elected representatives and Congress workers, who in turn give these works to senior contractors for a cut. When works are subcontracted, the quality of works is bound to be affected," it said.



This is the first time the association has flagged corruption in the Congress regime in writing. Earlier, on many occasions, its members had made allegations orally.



For the unversed, the KSCA in 2021 had written to PM Narendra Modi complaining that contractors were forced to pay huge cuts to Ministers, MLAs and officials. Encashing the allegation, the Congress had carried out a '40% commission government' campaign, which contributed to the BJP's defeat in the 2023 assembly elections. The KSCA reminded Siddaramaiah of the same in the letter. "It was our fight against corruption that helped your party to come to power," it said.

