Karnataka Constable Kills Wife As She Comes To Lodge Domestic Violence Complaint In Hassan

Hassan: A police constable stabbed his wife to death when she had gone to the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) to register a complaint of domestic violence against him in Karnataka's Hassan district, police said on Monday. The accused has been taken into custody, they added.

The incident took place on the premises of the SP office in Hassan early this morning when the victim, identified as Mamta had gone to lodge a complaint against her husband, Loknath. The accused is posted as a constable at Hassan Nagar police station.

Finding Mamta collapsing on the ground with severe injuries, police personnel rushed her to the local hospital while the accused was taken into custody from the spot. Mamata died without responding to treatment at the hospital.

According to an official of Hassan Nagar police station, it has been learnt that the couple had got into a fight four to five days back. Since then, the two were having frequent quarrels over domestic issues, he added.