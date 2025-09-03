ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Congress MLA's Insensitive Remark To Woman Journalist's Question On Lack Of Hospital Triggers Outrage

Dheshapande made the objectionable response while replying to a question by Radha Hiregoudar, editor of a Kannada news channel.

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande's objectionable response to a woman journalist has triggered an outrage with the scribe and Opposition parties demanding his apology
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 10:20 PM IST

2 Min Read

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande's objectionable response to a woman journalist has triggered an outrage with the scribe and Opposition parties demanding his apology.

Dheshapande made the objectionable response while replying to a question by Radha Hiregoudar, editor of a Kannada news channel, on the sidelines of a function in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, on the lack of a multi specialty hospital in the district.

While highlighting the issue, Radha asked the former Minister when the Government will set up a hospital noting how residents of the district, especially pregnant women, were facing challenges in the absence of a multi-specialty hospital particularly during the rainy season.

Deshpande in his reply said "You come to Haliyal (a neighbouring town). We will get yours (delivery) done there." When the journalist asked what he said, Deshapande repeated the sentence. Shockingly the those who were with Deshpande were seen laughing at the latter's insensitive remark.

When the journalist pressed further and urged Deshpande to construct a hospital at least before his tenure ended in 2028, the veteran politician said; Don't worry we will get it done. Reacting to Deshpande's insensitive remarks, Radha said she was shocked to hear such nonsensical remarks from such a senior politician. "I have demanded an apology from his but so far there has been no response from him," she added.

Deshpande reacting to a private news channel said he did not want to discuss his response. “What I said was nothing to hurt or cause any problem to anybody. I have a lot of respect and I know her well,” he said.

The BJP said Deshpande's remarks are evidence of the Congress' cheap mentality and moral bankruptcy. "First the Congress party abused the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now a Congress leader has insulted a woman journalist. This is the real mindset of the Congress party against which the BJP is fighting. Congress' mindset is not only corrupt...always insulting Bharat Mata, Hindu Goddesses and women in general," said Ashok Gowda of BJP.

The demand for a super-specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district nestled in Western Ghats, 450 km north of Bengaluru, has been a long-standing one. Residents often travel to neighbouring cities like Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Udupi for medical treatment. Ahead of the 2020 bypolls to Yellapur Assembly constituency, local people had even started an online campaign - No Hospital No Vote- to highlight the need for a multispecialty hospital in the district.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande's objectionable response to a woman journalist has triggered an outrage with the scribe and Opposition parties demanding his apology.

Dheshapande made the objectionable response while replying to a question by Radha Hiregoudar, editor of a Kannada news channel, on the sidelines of a function in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, on the lack of a multi specialty hospital in the district.

While highlighting the issue, Radha asked the former Minister when the Government will set up a hospital noting how residents of the district, especially pregnant women, were facing challenges in the absence of a multi-specialty hospital particularly during the rainy season.

Deshpande in his reply said "You come to Haliyal (a neighbouring town). We will get yours (delivery) done there." When the journalist asked what he said, Deshapande repeated the sentence. Shockingly the those who were with Deshpande were seen laughing at the latter's insensitive remark.

When the journalist pressed further and urged Deshpande to construct a hospital at least before his tenure ended in 2028, the veteran politician said; Don't worry we will get it done. Reacting to Deshpande's insensitive remarks, Radha said she was shocked to hear such nonsensical remarks from such a senior politician. "I have demanded an apology from his but so far there has been no response from him," she added.

Deshpande reacting to a private news channel said he did not want to discuss his response. “What I said was nothing to hurt or cause any problem to anybody. I have a lot of respect and I know her well,” he said.

The BJP said Deshpande's remarks are evidence of the Congress' cheap mentality and moral bankruptcy. "First the Congress party abused the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now a Congress leader has insulted a woman journalist. This is the real mindset of the Congress party against which the BJP is fighting. Congress' mindset is not only corrupt...always insulting Bharat Mata, Hindu Goddesses and women in general," said Ashok Gowda of BJP.

The demand for a super-specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district nestled in Western Ghats, 450 km north of Bengaluru, has been a long-standing one. Residents often travel to neighbouring cities like Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Udupi for medical treatment. Ahead of the 2020 bypolls to Yellapur Assembly constituency, local people had even started an online campaign - No Hospital No Vote- to highlight the need for a multispecialty hospital in the district.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKARV DESHPANDERADH HIREGOUDARCONGRESS MLA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.