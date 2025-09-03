Karnataka Congress MLA's Insensitive Remark To Woman Journalist's Question On Lack Of Hospital Triggers Outrage

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande's objectionable response to a woman journalist has triggered an outrage with the scribe and Opposition parties demanding his apology.

Dheshapande made the objectionable response while replying to a question by Radha Hiregoudar, editor of a Kannada news channel, on the sidelines of a function in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, on the lack of a multi specialty hospital in the district.

While highlighting the issue, Radha asked the former Minister when the Government will set up a hospital noting how residents of the district, especially pregnant women, were facing challenges in the absence of a multi-specialty hospital particularly during the rainy season.

Deshpande in his reply said "You come to Haliyal (a neighbouring town). We will get yours (delivery) done there." When the journalist asked what he said, Deshapande repeated the sentence. Shockingly the those who were with Deshpande were seen laughing at the latter's insensitive remark.

When the journalist pressed further and urged Deshpande to construct a hospital at least before his tenure ended in 2028, the veteran politician said; Don't worry we will get it done. Reacting to Deshpande's insensitive remarks, Radha said she was shocked to hear such nonsensical remarks from such a senior politician. "I have demanded an apology from his but so far there has been no response from him," she added.

Deshpande reacting to a private news channel said he did not want to discuss his response. “What I said was nothing to hurt or cause any problem to anybody. I have a lot of respect and I know her well,” he said.

The BJP said Deshpande's remarks are evidence of the Congress' cheap mentality and moral bankruptcy. "First the Congress party abused the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now a Congress leader has insulted a woman journalist. This is the real mindset of the Congress party against which the BJP is fighting. Congress' mindset is not only corrupt...always insulting Bharat Mata, Hindu Goddesses and women in general," said Ashok Gowda of BJP.

The demand for a super-specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district nestled in Western Ghats, 450 km north of Bengaluru, has been a long-standing one. Residents often travel to neighbouring cities like Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Udupi for medical treatment. Ahead of the 2020 bypolls to Yellapur Assembly constituency, local people had even started an online campaign - No Hospital No Vote- to highlight the need for a multispecialty hospital in the district.