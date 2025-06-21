Karnataka Congress MLA Reiterates 'Cash For House' Allegation, Says It Has Happened Across State

Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA from Karnataka B R Patil, who raised the issue of corruption in sanctioning of houses for the poor under various housing schemes in the state, reiterated his allegation on Saturday, saying whatever he said was true and he would stand by it.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil, who represents Aland assembly segment, said that several gram panchayat presidents have got the houses sanctioned by paying bribes, while his recommendation letters for the sanction of houses were overlooked.

The issue came to light on Friday after an audio conversation between Patil and the Personal Secretary of Housing Minister, Zameer Ahmed Khan, went viral. In the audio, Patil is heard saying he had given several letters to sanction houses for the poor in his constituency, but to no avail.

Patil said Gram Panchayat presidents have got 950 houses sanctioned in his constituency, while he had given recommendation letters for sanctioning 2,000 houses. After the audio conversation became public, the State Government has come under criticism from opposition parties.

"The voice in the audio is mine, and I don't deny it. Whatever I have said is true. This has happened not only in my constituency but across the state," Patil said.

Asked if he would bring the matter to the notice of the CM, Patil said he would not go and meet the CM on his own. "If the CM calls, I will go and explain what has happened," he said.

Reacting to the housing minister's statement that he was not aware of the issue and the irregularities might have happened at the gram panchayat level, Patil said, "Let him order an inquiry if he really thinks so".

On BJP targeting the state government, Patil said the BJP people are not innocent. "It was they who spoiled the administration in the state. When they were in power, they had also done the same thing," he added.