ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Congress MLA Slams Own Govt Over 'Stalled' Development Works; Threatens To Resign

Kage said that not a single work order had been executed after the state government approved Rs 25 crore special grants for his Kagwad constituency.

Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage Slams Own Govt Over 'Stalled' Development Works
Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage Slams Own Govt Over 'Stalled' Development Works (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA, Raju Kage has slammed the Siddaramaiah government and threatened to resign over what he called stalled development works in his constituency Kagwad in Belagavi district.

"I am deeply disappointed. The administration in the state has completely failed. One should be surprised if I tender resignation to my assembly membership in a day or two," he told reporters on Monday.

Referring to concerns raised by fellow party leader BR Patil, who alleged bribery in the housing scheme, Kage said his condition was “no different” from Patil.

"What Patil said is entirely true. I completely endorse him. Development works have been completely stopped in the state," he said.

The Congress MLA said 72 community halls with an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore sanctioned two years ago were awaiting execution till date adding no work order was issued.

"The CM sanctioned Rs 25 crore special grants for my constituency almost two years ago. Of which Rs 12 crore was earmarked for road works and Rs 13 crore for constructing 72 community halls. But till date no work orders are issued to build community halls. Do you need two years to complete a small work. This is very frustrating,” Kage said.

Last week Patil, Aland MLA, had accused that houses for the poor were being allotted by taking bribes causing severe embarrassment to the Congress government. An audio conversation between Patil and Personal Secretary of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan went viral in which Patil was heard saying he had given several letters to sanction houses for poor in his constituency but to no avail.

Read More:

  1. Karnataka Congress MLA Reiterates 'Cash For House' Allegation, Says It Has Happened Across State
  2. Karnataka Government Increases Quota For Minorities In Housing Schemes To 15%; BJP Slams Decision

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA, Raju Kage has slammed the Siddaramaiah government and threatened to resign over what he called stalled development works in his constituency Kagwad in Belagavi district.

"I am deeply disappointed. The administration in the state has completely failed. One should be surprised if I tender resignation to my assembly membership in a day or two," he told reporters on Monday.

Referring to concerns raised by fellow party leader BR Patil, who alleged bribery in the housing scheme, Kage said his condition was “no different” from Patil.

"What Patil said is entirely true. I completely endorse him. Development works have been completely stopped in the state," he said.

The Congress MLA said 72 community halls with an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore sanctioned two years ago were awaiting execution till date adding no work order was issued.

"The CM sanctioned Rs 25 crore special grants for my constituency almost two years ago. Of which Rs 12 crore was earmarked for road works and Rs 13 crore for constructing 72 community halls. But till date no work orders are issued to build community halls. Do you need two years to complete a small work. This is very frustrating,” Kage said.

Last week Patil, Aland MLA, had accused that houses for the poor were being allotted by taking bribes causing severe embarrassment to the Congress government. An audio conversation between Patil and Personal Secretary of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan went viral in which Patil was heard saying he had given several letters to sanction houses for poor in his constituency but to no avail.

Read More:

  1. Karnataka Congress MLA Reiterates 'Cash For House' Allegation, Says It Has Happened Across State
  2. Karnataka Government Increases Quota For Minorities In Housing Schemes To 15%; BJP Slams Decision

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKARAJU KAGECONGRESSKARNATAKA POLITICSRAJU KAGE THREAT TO SIDDARAMAIAH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Ambubachi Mela 2025: Kamakhya Temple Is Where Mother Earth Menstruates

Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.