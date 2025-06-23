Karnataka Congress MLA Slams Own Govt Over 'Stalled' Development Works; Threatens To Resign

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA, Raju Kage has slammed the Siddaramaiah government and threatened to resign over what he called stalled development works in his constituency Kagwad in Belagavi district.

"I am deeply disappointed. The administration in the state has completely failed. One should be surprised if I tender resignation to my assembly membership in a day or two," he told reporters on Monday.

Referring to concerns raised by fellow party leader BR Patil, who alleged bribery in the housing scheme, Kage said his condition was “no different” from Patil.

"What Patil said is entirely true. I completely endorse him. Development works have been completely stopped in the state," he said.

The Congress MLA said 72 community halls with an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore sanctioned two years ago were awaiting execution till date adding no work order was issued.

"The CM sanctioned Rs 25 crore special grants for my constituency almost two years ago. Of which Rs 12 crore was earmarked for road works and Rs 13 crore for constructing 72 community halls. But till date no work orders are issued to build community halls. Do you need two years to complete a small work. This is very frustrating,” Kage said.

Last week Patil, Aland MLA, had accused that houses for the poor were being allotted by taking bribes causing severe embarrassment to the Congress government. An audio conversation between Patil and Personal Secretary of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan went viral in which Patil was heard saying he had given several letters to sanction houses for poor in his constituency but to no avail.