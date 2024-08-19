Karnataka: Congress Leader Dies Of Heart Attack While Speaking At Press Conference

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A local Congress leader CK Ravichandran suddenly collapsed and died of a heart attack while speaking at a press conference in the Bangalore Press Club on Sunday.
Hailing from Kolar, Ravichandran resided at Channasandra in RR Nagar. He was running a private school. He was a member of the Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee.
The State Backward Classes and Minorities Association held a press conference at the Press Club against Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's permission for prosecution against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged Muda 'scam'.
CK Ravichandran participated in the press conference as a representative of the Congress Party. He suffered a heart attack while speaking at the press conference.
An official from the Highgrounds Police Station said that Ravichandran died before reaching Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over Ravichandran's demise. "I heard the news of the death of a member of the association and our party worker CK Ravichandran due to a heart attack while holding a press conference at Bengaluru Press Club on behalf of the Karnataka State Backward Classes and Minorities Association against the Governor's order for prosecution. The death of Ravichandran, who was with us in this struggle for the survival of the constitution and democracy, is very painful. I pray that the departed soul may rest in peace," CM Siddaramaiah posted on his X account.
"I am with his bereaved family members and relatives," added the Karnataka Chief Minister.