ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Congress Leader Dies Of Heart Attack While Speaking At Press Conference

Congress leader CK Ravichandran suffered a heart attack while speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A local Congress leader CK Ravichandran suddenly collapsed and died of a heart attack while speaking at a press conference in the Bangalore Press Club on Sunday.

Hailing from Kolar, Ravichandran resided at Channasandra in RR Nagar. He was running a private school. He was a member of the Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee.

The State Backward Classes and Minorities Association held a press conference at the Press Club against Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's permission for prosecution against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged Muda 'scam'.

CK Ravichandran participated in the press conference as a representative of the Congress Party. He suffered a heart attack while speaking at the press conference.