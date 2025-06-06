ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM's Political Secretary Govindaraj Removed From Post

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy had accused Govindaraj of insisting on holding a felicitation programme on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

MLC K Govindaraj has been relieved from the post of political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect, the government said on Thursday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST

Updated : June 6, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST

Bengaluru: After six senior police officers including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand were suspended over the stampede here, Chief Minister Sidddaramaiah's Political Secretary K Govindaraj was also shown the doors on Friday.

Govindaraj, a close aide of Siddaramaiah and also the Chairman of the Karnataka Olympics Association, has been in the post since June 1, 2023.

Marching orders for Govindaraj came hours after Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steels H D Kumaraswamy accused that the former insisted on holding a felicitation programme on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha despite the disapproval from senior police officers.

"The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect. Accordingly, K Govindaraj is hereby relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," an official notification said.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administrative committee on Friday moved the High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR against them in connection with the stampede that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The petition filed by committee president Raghuram Bhat, secretary A Shankar, and treasurer E S Jayaram is scheduled for hearing at 2.30 pm today before a bench of Justice Krishna Kumar. Police on Thursday registered an FIR against RCB, event management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and KSCA.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah had on Thursday instructed the state DGP and IGP to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA entertainment and KSCA in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part.

