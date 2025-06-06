ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM's Political Secretary Govindaraj Removed From Post

Bengaluru: After six senior police officers including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand were suspended over the stampede here, Chief Minister Sidddaramaiah's Political Secretary K Govindaraj was also shown the doors on Friday.

Govindaraj, a close aide of Siddaramaiah and also the Chairman of the Karnataka Olympics Association, has been in the post since June 1, 2023.

Marching orders for Govindaraj came hours after Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steels H D Kumaraswamy accused that the former insisted on holding a felicitation programme on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha despite the disapproval from senior police officers.

"The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect. Accordingly, K Govindaraj is hereby relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," an official notification said.