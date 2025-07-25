Karnataka CM Urges Union Government To Release 1.65 MT Urea

Bengaluru: With farmers facing a shortage of urea in many districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday pointed fingers at the shortfall in the supply of urea from the Union Government.

In a letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers J P Nadda on Friday, Siddaramaiah highlighted that the state is yet to get 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of urea from its quota for the period from April to July.

He said the Union Government allocated 11.17 lakh tonnes of urea to Karnataka for the Kharif season. Of which only 5.16 lakh tonnes have been supplied so far whereas the state's requirement of urea from April to July is 6.8 lakh tonnes."Some fertilizer companies have been expressing their inability to supply urea as per the allocation," the Chief Minister said.

The demand for urea has increased due to increase in area coverage under different crops compared to previous years, the CM said. "Due to the early onset of monsoon and release of water from reservoirs in command areas, there have been early sowing activities across the state. There is also an increase in area under maize which is a high fertilizer consuming crop by around two lakh hectares. This has caused a spurt in demand for urea," the CM said.

Due to the shortage of urea fertilizer, there is unrest among farmers in many districts of the state, including Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Chitradurga and Davanagere. They and their family members are queuing up before fertiliser shops.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that some farmers have been stocking up urea which they would require in the next months. "This is also causing a shortage of urea. I request the farmers not to indulge in advance stocking of the urea," he said.