Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Retire from Electoral Politics after Current Term

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he will not contest any elections in the future, citing advancing age and health conditions.

Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, said on Tuesday that he will not contest any elections in the future. He cited advancing age and health condition as the reason for his decision.

Mysore: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he will not contest any elections in the future, citing advancing age and health condition. Speaking to the media near his TK Layout home in Mysore, he said, "People asked me to compete, but I have decided to retire. I will be 83 years old in the next four years and I know that I will not be able to work with so much passion after reaching that age. I only know the condition of my body.”

Answering a question about the Chamarajanagar district election officer CT Shilpanag issuing a notice to Yathindra Siddaramaiah for making derogatory remarks against Amit Shah at workers meeting in Hanuru, he said, "My son Yatindra received a notice from the Election Commission. We also gave a reply to it and my son knows what is in the notice. I will not comment on that.”

The state BJP delegation filed a complaint with the Election Commission against CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah alleging that he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron party demanded action against Yatindra. Chamarajanagar district election officer CT Shilpanag has issued a notice to former MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah in this regard.

