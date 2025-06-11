Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says He Invited Governor For Function At Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified that he invited Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for the programme at Vidhan Soudha on June 4 where RCB players were felicitated. Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said a section of the media has reported that the Governor came to the function on his own which is not true.

"K Govindaraj, who was my political secretary, connected me with the Governor over the phone saying the latter was also coming to the (felicitation) function. During this call, I told the governor that I am also attending the function and you also come. So he had come," Siddaramaiah said.

To a question, he said he was not aware if the Governor had been invited by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before he invited him. "I don't know if he was invited or not. But when Govindraj called the Governor I invited him. I also made it clear that the function was not organised by the KSCA and not by the Government," he added.

To a question that an impression created among the public that the function was organised by his Government since it was organised at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah reiterated that it was KSCA which organised the function and he only gave them the green signal.

"The function was not organised by the Government. Both A Shankar (KSCA Secretary) and E S Jayaram (Treasurer) came to me around 11.29am and requested (permission to organise the function). I said okay. Prior to that, the Chief Secretary had also called me in this regard," he added.