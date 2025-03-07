ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Presents ₹4.09 Lakh Crore Budget with Focus On Infrastructure & Welfare

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the budget for 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 4.09 lakh crore that seeks to satisfy all sections of society yet focuses on big-ticket infrastructure projects both in Bengaluru and elsewhere.

In the budget he presented on Friday in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah has managed to increase the budget size by Rs 38,166 crore over the current fiscal and also ensured a substantial increase in the capital expenditure to Rs 71,336 from Rs 55,877 crore from the current fiscal giving himself more money to spend on development works across all departments.

Notwithstanding the BJP's criticism of him being the one who likes to eat butter with the borrowed money, Sidddaramaiah has decided to borrow Rs 1.16 lakh in the next fiscal which is up by Rs 11,000 crore from the current fiscal. With this, the state's gross borrowings are set to cross Rs 7.6 lakh crore. "Since we are taking up a lot of development work, borrowing is inevitable," he said, claiming that the fiscal deficit and net borrowings of his government are still within the limits prescribed by the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act.

As expected Siddaramaiah has earmarked substantial allocation for the Congress's five guarantees. Notwithstanding the suggestion by several MLAs to rationalise guarantees making them available only for BPL families, Siddaramaih not only allocated Rs 51,034 crore for these guarantees, but defended them saying they are not ''free gifts', but essential measures to support the poor. "When our government came to power the opposition criticised the guarantee schemes and doubted their success. But we have successfully implemented these schemes by making necessary budgetary allocations," he said in his budget speech.

He also made generous allocations for all sections of society, including minorities, who got an allocation of Rs 4,500 crore, the highest till date, as claimed by a Congress MLA. Among others, the prominent announcement included 4% reservation for minorities in government contracts up to Rs 2 crore. The move earned sharp criticism from the BJP, which described the budget as a 'Halal Budget'. In his response, the CM said it reflects the cheap mentality of the BJP. "Is it, too, much to allocate just Rs 4,500 crore in a total budget of Rs 4.09 lakh crore?" he asked, saying higher allocations were made as the levels of poverty are high and education is low among minorities, especially minorities.

The CM also sought to buttress Bengalureans by increasing the yearly grants from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore and announcing a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to implement major developmental works utilising these grants. 40.5 km of double-decker flyover along the Namma Metro Phase -3, construction of 300 km of new roads utilising canal buffer zones, development and repair of 460 km of city roads, construction of 120 km of flyovers and grade separators are expected to appeal to motorists who are fed up with Bengaluru's crumbling road infrastructure and traffic jams.

Big ticket projects like the Rs 40,000 crore tunnel road project and Rs 27,000 crore Bengaluru Business Corridor projects have also been mentioned in the budget. But both the projects are externally funded.

No new tax burden

Barring an increase of Rs 100 in professional tax, Siddaramaiah has not burdened the people of the state with any tax increase. The recent backlash from the people over the hikes in fares of Namma Metro seemed to have stopped him. Instead, he has announced a slew of measures to increase revenue.

Among them, the major announcement is the allocation of unused liquor licences through auction. According to sources in the Excise Department, there are around 550 unused CL-2 (retail liquor shops) and CL-9 (bars and restaurants) that the government intends to auction. "Through auctioning, we can get an additional revenue of Rs 6,000 crore," an official said. The government has not issued new CL-2 and CL-9 licenses since 1990.

The Siddaramaiah Government is also hoping to collect around Rs 3,000 crore by issuing B khatas to over 30 lakh unauthorised properties in cities and towns. By making e-khatas mandatory for all properties, the government seeks to avoid the undervaluation of properties to evade taxes.

The CM hopes to collect another Rs 3,000 crore by levying tax on major minerals. The State Government recently passed legislation to enable it to levy tax. Till now, only royalty has been collected from minors.

The CM also aims to collect an additional Rs 50 crore by increasing the Professional Tax payable by salary and wage earners from Rs 200 to Rs 300 for February.

Budget In Numbers

Total Outlay: Rs 4,09, 549 crore

Revenue expenditure: Rs. 3,11,739 crore.

Capital Expenditure(Gross): Rs 83,200 including Rs 11,000 crore debt