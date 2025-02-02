ETV Bharat / state

Infighting in Karnataka Congress? CM Siddaramaiah's Political Adviser B R Patil Resigns

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and MLA B R Patil resigned on Saturday from the post of political adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Patil, who represents Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district, was appointed adviser on December 29, 2023. He submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister’s Office in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Recently, Patil sat on a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru in support of the implementation of minimum support price to farmers through a law.

He staged the protest in solidarity with farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for more than a month near the Punjab-New Delhi border Patil had also expressed disappointment in the Congress Legislature Party meetings over the denial of adequate funds for his constituency development works.

Patil's resignation from his position as Siddaramaiah’s Political Advisor brings the infighting within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka to the forefront.