Infighting in Karnataka Congress? CM Siddaramaiah's Political Adviser B R Patil Resigns

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and MLA B R Patil resigned on Saturday from the post of political adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Patil, who represents Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district, was appointed adviser on December 29, 2023. He submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister’s Office in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Recently, Patil sat on a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru in support of the implementation of minimum support price to farmers through a law.
He staged the protest in solidarity with farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for more than a month near the Punjab-New Delhi border Patil had also expressed disappointment in the Congress Legislature Party meetings over the denial of adequate funds for his constituency development works.
Patil's resignation from his position as Siddaramaiah’s Political Advisor brings the infighting within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka to the forefront.
Patil was an aspirant for a Cabinet berth and openly expressed his displeasure over not being included. He also criticised the Congress-led government for the non-allocation of funds to MLAs. Patil had expressed dissatisfaction with Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge, as well as Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda. He had also stated that he would submit his resignation letter to Siddaramaiah.
Despite being a close associate of Siddaramaiah, Patil was not accommodated in the Cabinet, as Ministers Priyank Kharge and Sharan Prakash Patil had to be included from Kalaburagi district, sources said.
Siddaramaiah is already concerned about the High Court reserving judgment on the issue of handing over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. At the same time, the Congress high command has expressed displeasure over ministers aligned with Siddaramaiah, who are forming a camp under the leadership of Minister for PWD, Satish Jarkiholi.
Patil has yet to respond regarding his decision to resign from his post officially.