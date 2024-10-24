Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Confident Of CP Yogeshwar Win In Channapatna By-Election By 50,000 Votes

ETV Bharat / state

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking at a roadshow after the nomination of Congress nominee CP Yogeshwar for the Channapatna by-election in Karnataka on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Channapatna: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended the nomination of Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar for the Channapatna by-election at the tahsildar’s office on Thursday. Later, speaking to the media, the CM exuded confidence that Yogeshwar would by a margin of at least 50,000 votes.

Addressing a roadshow in support of Yogeshwar, Siddaramaiah promised all-round development of Channapatna is his government’s responsibility. He urged voters to back Yogeshwar, a five-time MLA, who has returned to the Congress to restart development works that had stalled under the tenure of the previous government.

Siddaramaiah criticised former CM Kumaraswamy for neglecting Channapatna and focusing solely on Mandya. He asserted that it doesn't matter if Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, or Anita Kumaraswamy runs as part of a BJP-JDS alliance, CP Yogeshwar will win by a substantial margin.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Congress government is committed to public welfare and having Yogeshwar in the government would ensure the continuation of development work in Channapatna, which he claimed had been neglected by HD Kumaraswamy during his tenure as MLA and Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah assured the people that after the nomination process, he would return to campaign more intensively for Yogeshwar.