Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Blames Contractors For Swelling Pending Bills

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has blamed contractors for swelling pending bills, saying tenders were floated without budgetary provisions, and then the works were completed.

Dismissing the contractors' allegations that state officials demand money, the chief minister said no one should either pay or receive bribes.

Siddaramaiah also said that he never took a certain percentage of money as commission for clearing bills or releasing money to the contractors.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Siddaramaiah said the contractors' association met him and put forth their demand to clear half of their dues.

"The contractors told me that Rs 30,000 crore was pending and asked me to pay them Rs 15,000 crore by April. I said that cannot be done, and I will pay whatever is possible," the chief minister said.

Asked about the contractors saying they would meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to get their dues cleared, Siddaramaiah said he had no objection to their meeting but he has to first see the financial condition of the state before paying them their dues.

"The tenders were invited without budgetary allocations. The contractors participated in the process, the contracts were finalised, and the work started. That's how the pending bills accumulated. Are we responsible for it," the chief minister asked.

"Let them complain to whoever they want. We have to see our financial condition first. We don't have any intention to decline their payments," Siddaramaiah added.

On the contractors' allegation that the 'commission' system was prevalent in the state with officials often demanding a certain percentage of money, Siddaramaiah said the contractors should not pay any bribe to the officials.

"No one should take a bribe. I never took any percentage of money for clearing bills or releasing money," the chief minister said.

According to Siddaramaiah, not only the person who accepts a bribe is a criminal but also the one who pays it.