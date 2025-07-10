ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM Reiterates His Continuation In Office But Says He Would Abide By High Command's Decision On Leadership Change

Bengaluru: Brushing aside talks of a leadership change in the Karnataka Government later this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated that he would continue as CM and complete a five-year tenure.

However, he was quick to add that he would abide by the decision of the Congress high command with regard to the leadership change.

"As of no,w there is no vacancy for the CM post. I am very much there as the CM and I will continue (for the remaining tenure). Even Shivakumar (Deputy Chief Minister) has said there is no vacancy," Siddarmaiah told reporters in Delhi.

When asked about a few MLAs openly talking about the leadership change, the CM said: A few MLAs might be talking about it, but there have been no talks about it at the high command level. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala have also said there will be no leadership change," he said.

When asked if his assertion would mean there was no power-sharing pact between him and Shivakumar as talked about in political circles, the CM avoided a direct answer. "I will abide by whatever decision the Congress high command takes with regard to the issue of leadership change. Not only I, but even Shivakumar will," he added.