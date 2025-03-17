Karnataka CM Blames Previous BJP Government For Rs 36K Crore Pending Contractors Bills

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the previous BJP government of sanctioning works worth Rs 2.7 lakh crore without making budgetary provisions leaving the burden of completing those works on his government.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Karnataka Governor's address to the joint legislature, Siddaramaiah took strong objection to the BJP's repeated accusation that the financial health of the state has deteriorated under the Congress regime. "The previous BJP government approved works worth Rs 2,76,695 crore without earmarking funds. As if this was not enough, they sanctioned works worth another Rs 1,66,426 crore under the CM's Special Fund without the availability of funds. The pending bills of Rs 36,000 crore the state government owes to the contractors is a gift to us by the previous BJP government. Because of your mismanagement, we are facing hardships," the Chief Minister said.

He also charged the Opposition bench of not making any efforts to bring additional funds from the Centre. "Forget about additional funds, the BJP when in power, did not make any attempt to bring funds announced for the state," he added. "The 15th Finance Commission had recommended Rs 11,495 crore for the state. Besides, in the 2023-24 budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 5,300 crore for the 'Upper Bhadra' Project. Till today, both the funds have not come. The BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai did not even once ask the Centre to release funds. It kept quiet even when the state was met with great injustice," he charged.

He also hit back at the BJP Government at the Centre over allocation for the welfare of people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. While the state allocated a whopping Rs 7.46 per cent of its total outlay for the current fiscal for the development of SCs & STs, the Centre's allocations stand at a dismal 2.8 per cent. Similarly, in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, the allocation stands at 2.38 per cent and 3.6 per cent of their respective budget sizes, he said.

"Karnataka is the only second state after united Andhra Pradesh to enact the Karnataka Scheduled Caste Sub-Allocation and Tribal Sub-Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act. Since its enactment in 2013, a whopping Rs 2,61,274 crore have been spent on the welfare of SCs & STs. But none of the BJP-ruled states have such an Act," he said.

He also suggested the house to pass an unanimous resolution urging the Centre to pass a similar Act. "As per the 2011 census, the combined population of SCs& STs is 25.1% (16.6% SCs and 8.6% STs). But in the current fiscal, the Centre has earmarked just Rs 1,38,362 crore out of its total outlay of Rs 45,20,512 crore," he said.