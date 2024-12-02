Karnataka CM Allocates 50 Acres In Tumakuru For KSCA Cricket Stadium

Tumakuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday handed over 50 acres of land in Tumakuru to the KSCA to construct an international cricket stadium. Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah stressed the project's potential to spur development in the district.

"We have allocated 50 acres of land to the Karnataka State Cricket Association for building an international cricket stadium. This initiative will contribute to the region's economic growth and overall development," Siddaramaiah said.

He urged the KSCA to expedite the construction, meeting the expectations of cricket enthusiasts. Siddaramaiah also assured land allocation for a similar project in Mysuru. "The Karnataka Cricket Association has sought land for a stadium in Mysuru, and we will fulfill this demand as well," he added.

Home Minister and District In-Charge Minister G Parameshwara, Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, the State Government's Delhi Representative T B Jayachandra, local MLAs, KSCA president Raghuram Bhat, and other officials were present.