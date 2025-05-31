Karnataka CM Orders For Action Against School Education Dept Officials For Low SSLC Pass Percentage

Bengaluru: With several districts reporting poor results in the just concluded SSLC examination, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday ordered for issuance of notices to Deputy Directors of Public Instructions (DDPIs) of districts that reported less than 60% results.

The order came at the meeting of the Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats to review the progress of various departments. Expressing serious concern over the decreasing pass percentage in SSLC results, the Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajanish to issue notices to DDPIs of districts which reported less than 60% results.

"Serve them notice seeking an explanation. If their explanation is found to be not satisfactory, then initiate action against such DDPIs," the CM said.

Of the 35 educational districts, as many as 14 districts have reported less than 65% pass rate with the Kalyana-Karnataka region being the most poor performer. Of the seven districts in the region, only Vijayanagara and Ballari districts have recorded above 60% results while the remaining districts Koppala (53.25%), Raichur (52%), Yadgir (51.6%) and Kalaburagi (42.4%) showed poor performance. Many experts attribute the decreasing pass percentage to the lack of teachers and infrastructure at schools like classrooms, libraries etc.

"Don't tell excuses like shortage of teachers and staff. If Dakshina Kannada and a few other districts can get good results, why not the remaining districts. DDPIs and in-charge district secretaries must visit schools in their respective jurisdiction regularly and find out if teachers are teaching well or not. If teachers and DDPIs work sincerely and take an interest in improving the quality of education, then definitely we will see good results," the CM said.

He also warned against causing an unnecessary delay in releasing funds for the construction of classrooms under the Viveka scheme.

Expressing concern over the decreasing number of student enrolments in Government schools, the CM wondered why children are not taking any admission in the Government schools despite the students being provided with midday meals, eggs, milk, soup and hostel facilities. "Officers must talk with parents and find out the reasons besides persuading them to admit their wards into Government schools," he directed.

"By next year, the enrolments and SSLC pass percentage must improve in districts which are below the state's average on these two counts," he added.