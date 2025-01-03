Obscene Remark case: CID Police Record Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s Statement

Bengaluru: The CID police on Friday recorded the statement of Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar in connection with a case in which BJP MlC C T Ravi is accused of making an obscene remark against her.

CID DySP Anjumala Naik recorded the statement of the minister at the latter's official residence on Sankey Tank Road.

Later speaking to the media, Hebbalkar said she would continue her fight against Ravi without bothering much about the outcome of the investigation.

"This case is not a prestige issue for me. It is about my self-esteem. A woman has been disrespected. I am not worried much about the outcome. But I request everyone to stand with me in this case," she said.

Hebbalkar accused Ravi of making an obscene remark against her on the last day of the winter session held in Belagavi recently. MLC Ravi was arrested by Belagavi police after a case was registered against him based on a complaint filed by Hebbalkar. However, he was released the next day following a high court order.

Meanwhile, the state government handed over the case to CID for further investigation.