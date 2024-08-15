Karnataka: Chief Minister's Medal For Head Constable Who Was Suspended A Month Ago

Mysuru (Karnataka): Salim Pasha, head constable, attached to the City Crime Branch unit, Mysuru Police, was suspended in July 2024 for helping criminals. However, his name is there in the Chief Minister's Medal list for the year 2023, which was recently published by the Karnataka government.

The Chief Minister's Medal is awarded by the Karnataka government to police personnel for distinguished service. It is announced every year ahead of Independence Day.

Salim Pasha, who was working in the Mysore CCB unit, was suspended last month after being accused of being involved with criminals. Now that his name in the chief minister's medal list, it has become a topic of discussion.

Suspended under serious charges: It was noticed by senior officials of Mysuru Police that Pasha was in contact with the relatives of the accused in theft and ganja cases under Metagalli and Vijayanagar police stations of Nagar, sources said.

Pasha was suspended last month on the order of the Mysuru police commissioner due to the leakage of the internal affairs of the department and missing assets, which were seized by the police department, they added. A representative of 'ETV Bharat' tried to contact Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar to get information about this, but she did not receive the phone call.