MUDA Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Brother-In-Law Deposes Before Lokayukta Police

The Lokayukta police are probing the allotment of 14 MUDA sites in Mysuru upmarket to Parvathi following a complaint by a social activist Snehamayi Krishna.

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy has deposed before the Lokayukta police, which is probing the alleged MUDA site allotment scam. Swamy reached the Lokayukta police office at about 8 pm on Tuesday with documents, Lokayukta sources said.

According to sources, the Lokayukta officials sought details about the bank transactions. Mallikarjuna Swamy, who is accused number three in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority case registered by the Lokayukta police, was questioned in the past as well.

In the MUDA case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M are also accused. They too were questioned by the investigating team. The Lokayukta police are probing the allotment of 14 MUDA sites in Mysuru upmarket to Parvathi following a complaint by a social activist Snehamayi Krishna.

